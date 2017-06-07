Right Before E3 And Xbox Scorpio Reveal, Microsoft Trademarks "S" Logo

Microsoft has filed a new trademark application for a mysterious "S" logo, just days before the company is expected to formally announce Project Scorpio and more at E3 2017.

Spotted by The Verge, the trademark application is for an S with a break in the middle (see it below). The application covers "video game consoles for use with an external display screen or monitor; video game interactive remote control units," which could be a reference to a new or updated console.

The trademark application was filed on June 6. It follows the Microsoft trademark for Direct Reality, which was filed on June 2 and may be connected to gaming.

No further details on the trademark application were made available in the filing. We have followed up with Microsoft in an attempt to get more details.

Microsoft's E3 2017 briefing takes place at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET. The company is expected to formally announce Scorpio's name, price, and release date during the event.

In other Scorpio news, Microsoft has released new E3 teasers that invite fans to "feel true power."

GameSpot will bring you all the news and more from the event as it happens. For more, check out GameSpot's E3 2017 hub.