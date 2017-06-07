New Xbox E3 Videos Invite You To "Feel True Power"

Ahead of Microsoft's E3 briefing this Sunday, the company today released new teasers for its briefing, inviting people to "feel true power."

The brief trailers are strange and interesting. They show people booting up a console, presumably the Project Scorpio, while all manner of weird images and sequences follow, including pupils widening, volcano plumes, a wolf, and more. They each end with the tag, "Feel True Power," which is surely a reference to Project Scorpio. You can see the videos below.

According to reports, these videos might contain clues about Scorpio, including potentially its release date--an object has the phrase X10S101-317, which some believe is an October 13, 2017 date--and a possible dig at Sony's PS4 Pro. Let us know in the comments below if you've been able to find any secrets in the videos.

Microsoft has said time and again that Scorpio is the "most powerful console ever made."

More details on Scorpio will presumably be discussed at E3 next month, during Microsoft's briefing on the afternoon of June 11. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

All Xbox One games work on Scorpio, though the Scorpio editions can look and perform better, in some cases, if developers want to do that. It is a similar situation with PS4 and PS4 Pro.