Ahead Of E3, Microsoft Trademarks "Direct Reality" And It Might Be Related To Gaming

It looks like one of Microsoft's E3 2017 surprises might have been revealed early. The company filed a trademark application for something called "Direct Reality"--and it's related to gaming.

The trademark covers "computer game software," and more interestingly, "computer software for holographic applications." Additionally, it covers "online computer game software," including holographic applications. The application was filed just days ago, on June 2.

Trademark application filings do not always lead to product announcements. For example, Activision registered things like Call of Duty: Future Warfare and Secret Warfare.

There is nothing more to go on regarding Direct Reality, though its name and how it's connected to holographic applications suggests it may be related to Microsoft's HoloLens technology.

We have contacted Microsoft in an attempt to get more details and will update this story with anything we hear back.

Microsoft's Project Scorpio console will support virtual reality, but it remains to be seen how that will happen or if the console will work with HoloLens.

Microsoft E3 2017 briefing takes place on Sunday, June 11, starting at 2 PM PT. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.