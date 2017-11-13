PUBG Adds Climbing And Vaulting To Test Servers Tonight

After a delay, climbing and vaulting are on the way to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. Publisher Bluehole announced it will deploy test servers for the PC 1.0 release tonight, giving players a chance to try out the highly anticipated new mechanics very soon.

Test servers for PC 1.0 were initially slated to go live earlier this month but were delayed as the test build was deemed to be "not stable enough," according to a post on the Steam forums. "Right before opening the test servers, we concluded that the test build was not stable enough and decided to postpone the test," the development team explained.

Once the servers go live, players will have a chance to test out the new climbing and vaulting mechanics, which PlayerUnknown himself Brendan Greene says "will change the game severely." The Steam post notes that players "may experience client crashes" when playing on the test server. "This is normal as the build we are using for this test is not completely stable," the post explains.

Test servers are being deployed tonight, November 13, at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET and will be available for approximately 24 hours, though there is a possibility the test period may be extended. Should that be the case, the developer will announce the extension on the game's official social media channels. You can find the test schedule for each region below.

Test schedule

PST: November 13th 06:00 PM - November 14th 06:00 PM

CET: November 14th 03:00 AM - November 15th 03:00 AM

KST: November 14th 11:00 AM - November 15th 11:00 AM

On top of climbing and vaulting, players will also get to test out PUBG's revamped ballistics, which have been adjusted to improve gameplay balance and make them more realistic. Most notably, the development team has added a drag effect on bullets that affects their trajectory curve. Additionally, weapon accuracy has been tweaked according to their real-life counterparts, resulting in some weapons experiencing a slight accuracy nerf or buff.

You can read more about the new mechanics coming to the PUGB test server on the Steam forums. PUBG releases in early access for Xbox One on December 12, while the full 1.0 PC release is slated to arrive in late December. In addition to the new gameplay mechanics, a desert map is also on the way to PUBG; Greene recently shared more screenshots of the arena.