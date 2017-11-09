PUBG Desert Map Shown Off In New Screenshots

Here's another look at the upcoming map.

Last updated by on

1 Comments
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Kills Montage
  1. GS News Update: Call Of Duty: WW2 Dev Wanted To Make Advanced Warfare 2
  2. What Is Hello Neighbour? - Gameplay Overview
  3. Harry Potter Game Coming From Pokemon Go Dev; Star Wars Loot Box Prices! - GS News Roundup
  4. Star Wars Battlefront 2 - Rebel Ambush Campaign Mission Gameplay
  5. Star Wars Battlefront 2's Confusing Multiplayer Progression - The Lobby
  6. Star Wars Battlefront 2 - Becoming The Emperor On Endor Full Match Gameplay
  7. Shadows: Awakening - Dungeon Crawling Gameplay
  8. GS News Update: Star Wars Battlefront 2's Last Jedi Single-Player And Multiplayer Content Revealed
  9. The Inner World: The Last Wind Monk - Adventure Gameplay
  10. Dungeons 3 - Defending The Dungeon Gameplay
  11. L.A. Noire Official Nintendo Switch Trailer
  12. 30 Minutes Of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Gameplay
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Kills Montage

Related
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Follow

We've known for some time now that PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is getting a new desert map, but publisher Bluehole has revealed few details about it. While the studio still hasn't given any indication of when the map will go live, fans have a few new screenshots to look over in the meantime.

PlayerUnknown himself, Brendan Greene, showed off the new screens on Twitter today. "The team at our office in Madison [Wisconsin] have been working hard on our new desert map," the tweet begins. Greene then shares four screenshots of the new stage, noting that these are still "work-in-progress" images. You can take a look at the screenshots below.

No Caption Provided
Gallery image 1Gallery image 2Gallery image 3

Bluehole first showed off PUBG's desert map back in July. At the time, the publisher said the map was based on Peru and intended it to be smaller than the current playable map, though Greene later revealed that it would be just as big as the original stage. Bluehole also announced a snowy map, though no screenshots of it have been shared yet.

PUBG's desert map still doesn't have a release date; Greene explained the new maps are still a way off from release due to their size and complexity. New mechanics like vaulting and climbing are also on the way. PUBG's release date on Xbox One is set for December 12. We recently got to speak with Greene about PUBG's future and other topics, including vaping.

Filed under:
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
PC
Xbox One
    •   View Comments (1)
    Join the conversation
    There are 1 comments about this story
    Load Comments (1)