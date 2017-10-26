PUBG's Vaulting Will Change The Game "Severely," Creator Says

One of the next new features coming to Playerunknown's Battlegrounds is vaulting. This will change the game in a big way, Playerunknown himself, Brendan Greene, said during a panel at PAX Aus today in Melbourne. Speaking during a panel in the GameSpot Theatre, Greene said, "vaulting will change the game severely."

He added that vaulting was not originally in the cards for PUBG. "We designed this massive world and didn't think about vaulting," he said. "The world isn't built to be vaulted around."

Greene added that he thinks it will be "interesting" to see what happens when vaulting goes live in PUBG. He said he anticipates that, due to the unfinished and unpolished nature of PUBG, that you might see wild things like people getting launched into the air like Superman as a result of the new vaulting mechanic.

Also during the panel, Greene confirmed that there is a lore behind PUBG. When he came up with the idea for the main island, he also wrote lore for it. However, Greene did not share any details about this during the panel. We are speaking with Greene later today, so we'll follow up about this and many other topics very soon.

Greene said during an AMA that developer Bluehole is considering a single-player mode for PUBG. It could be here that PUBG's lore comes to light.

Vaulting and climbing are coming to PUBG through its test servers "in late October or early November," so it shouldn't be much longer until the new features are rolled out.

