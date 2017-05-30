PS4 Update 4.70 Out Now, Here's What It Does (Not Much)

PlayStation 4's latest system update is available to download now, but don't expect it to do too much. According to Push Square, Firmware Update 4.70 improves the quality of the system performance, and it reportedly introduces new icons for many of Sony's own apps such as the PlayStation Store.

The patch weighs in at around 340 MB, and it's mandatory to install--just turn your PS4 on and the update should begin downloading automatically.

A recent PS4 Pro update added 4K support to its media player, but you still won't be able to watch 4K Blu-Rays. Before that, every PS4 user received version 4.5 in March. It introduced Boost Mode for PS4 Pro and added support for external hard drives.

The Boost Mode feature aims to improve the quality and performance of games that have not been patched to support PS4 Pro. "This can provide a noticeable frame rate boost to some games with variable frame rates, and can provide frame rate stability for games that are programmed to run at 30 Hz or 60 Hz," Sony explained at the time.

PS4's big open-world exclusive, Horizon Zero Dawn, got two new patches of its own last week. The updates mostly consisted of bug fixes, following a previous one that expanded the game's Photo mode.

In other PlayStation news, PS3 shipments have ended in Japan after selling more than 80 million units worldwide. The announcement means the PS3's 10 year-plus life has come to an end. PS4, meanwhile, launched in November 2013 and it has now sold over 60 million units.