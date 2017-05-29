PS3 Shipments Have Ended In Japan

After more than 80 million systems sold worldwide, PlayStation 3 console shipments have come to an end in Sony's home country of Japan.

This was announced in a notice posted on the Japanese PlayStation website, translated by Gematsu. It pertains to the 500 GB PS3 model, which was the only remaining system in the country. The page mentions that shipments for the console have "ended."

The PS3 launched in Japan (and the US and other markets) in November 2006. It remains to be seen when PS3 shipments will end in the US or other major gaming markets. We will report back with more details as they become available.

In 2014, PlayStation software product development head for America, Scott Rohde, said people were still buying PS3s, even after the launch of the PlayStation 4. He stressed that Sony would support the PS3 "as long as there is a good business there for us."

He noted that the PS2 had a very long sales tail, with supporting continuing for the console even as the PS3 gained traction. The PS3 is now negatively affecting Sony's bottom line, so it is no big surprise that shipments are ending in Japan; and the same could happen in other regions.

At the end of April, Sony announced that PS4 shipments had reached 60 million units. Sony is projecting to ship another 18 million units during the current fiscal year, which is down year-over-year. Intriguingly, there is a report of Sony preparing a next-generation PlayStation console to launch in 2018.

The next major gaming news event is E3 2017, which takes place early next month in Los Angeles. GameSpot will be on the ground at the show to bring you all the news as it's announced.