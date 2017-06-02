Prey's New PS4 Pro Patch Actually Makes Some Aspects Of The Game Worse

Prey's 1.04 update was released earlier this week and added PS4 Pro support to the game (among other improvements). Unfortunately, Digital Foundry has found that the patch comes with some downsides as well.

While the recent update does indeed make some visual improvements to the title when played on a PS4 Pro, it also introduces some new problems, specifically in terms of frame-pacing. Digital Foundry called the game a "stuttering mess in motion" thanks to the update, with torn frames now appearing along the top of the image in every scene. On a more positive note, the patch did fix the game's input latency, but as a result of the new stuttering issue, the title "no longer feels smooth to play" in Digital Foundry's estimation.

These problems seem to be specific to the PS4 version of the game; Digital Foundry says the Xbox One version "is as smooth and responsive on the Microsoft platform as it was at launch." You can watch Digital Foundry dissect the 1.04 patch in an in-depth video below.

Despite releasing just last month, Prey has already dropped to $40. The game is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC and has earned generally positive reviews from critics; we awarded the title 6/10 in our review and said its gameplay "falters out of the gate, eventually maturing into something worthwhile."