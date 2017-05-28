Prey Drops To $40 Less Than A Month After Launch

The new Prey was released at the start of May, and now one retailer has it for $20 off.

Target in the US is offering the game this week for only $40 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The PC edition does not appear to be discounted. The sale period runs May 28-June 3.

Some of Target's other weekly video game deals include Skyrim: Special Edition and Dishonored 2 for $30 each, Overwatch for $36, Battlefield 1 for $38, and Mass Effect: Andromeda for $40, among others. You can see all of Target's latest weekly deals here on the retailer's website.

GameSpot's Prey review scored the game a 6/10.

"It opens with a poignant, thought-provoking premise, but fails to follow through until the end, when it claims a revelation it doesn't quite earn," reviewer Tamoor Hussain said. "Its gameplay falters out of the gate, eventually maturing into something worthwhile, if a bit familiar. As an homage to System Shock it's competent and at times even enjoyable. However, Prey fails to distinguish itself, and next to immersive sim contemporaries such as Dishonored, it feels stagnant."