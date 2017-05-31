New Prey Update Finally Introduces PS4 Pro Support

Following some confusion over whether Prey offered any kind of enhancements when played on a PlayStation 4 Pro, a new update for the game has arrived that adds just that.

Update 1.04's main addition is PS4 Pro support. This increases the quality of shadows and textures, adds screen-space reflection, and uses level-of-detail less, among other things. In other words, Prey should now look better when played on a PS4 Pro than on a standard PS4. It doesn't sound as if playing on a Pro will have any impact on loading times, framerate, or other areas of the game.

Even if you don't have a PS4 Pro, you still stand to benefit from this patch. Various bugs and progression issues have been resolved, and input drift should now be less of an issue. The timing on certain, unspecified cutscenes has also been "adjusted," although no further specifics were shared on that front.

You can see everything that's changed in the full patch notes below. This update is now available on PS4, but there's not yet any word on a PC or Xbox One release. For more on the game, check out our Prey review.

Prey PS4 Update 1.04 Patch Notes