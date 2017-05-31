New Prey Update Finally Introduces PS4 Pro Support
Update 1.04 is now available on PS4 and includes fixes for all players on the platform.
Following some confusion over whether Prey offered any kind of enhancements when played on a PlayStation 4 Pro, a new update for the game has arrived that adds just that.
Update 1.04's main addition is PS4 Pro support. This increases the quality of shadows and textures, adds screen-space reflection, and uses level-of-detail less, among other things. In other words, Prey should now look better when played on a PS4 Pro than on a standard PS4. It doesn't sound as if playing on a Pro will have any impact on loading times, framerate, or other areas of the game.
Even if you don't have a PS4 Pro, you still stand to benefit from this patch. Various bugs and progression issues have been resolved, and input drift should now be less of an issue. The timing on certain, unspecified cutscenes has also been "adjusted," although no further specifics were shared on that front.
You can see everything that's changed in the full patch notes below. This update is now available on PS4, but there's not yet any word on a PC or Xbox One release. For more on the game, check out our Prey review.
Prey PS4 Update 1.04 Patch Notes
- PS4 Pro Support added for:
- Enable Screen-Space Reflections
- Higher quality shadows
- Improved texture appearance
- More texture memory (stable streaming)
- Anisotropy 16x (from 4x)
- Improved visual fidelity
- Less LOD usage
- Dynamic lights show up further
- Particles are allowed to draw more pixels per effect
- Particle refraction enabled
- Additional fixes for PS4 input drift
- Glooing Cook between objectives no longer breaks mission
- 'Nightmare is Hunting You' no longer plays after completing 'Copy Protection' without Typhon Neuromods installed
- Disgruntled Employee mission now properly completes if player finds Grant Lockwood prior to getting mission.
- Sarah Elazar will now give the code for Cargo Bay B if player has hostility from Phantoms
- Aaron Ingram will no longer flee and cower when released in Psychotronics
- Player can no longer lock themselves in the security pharmaceuticals office in Trauma
- Superfruit no longer appears shrunken and flat when fully grown.
- Adjusted timing on several cutscenes.
- Blank objective markers no longer persist above reticle
- Using key actions while controller prompts are shown will no longer cause a freeze.
- Tracking bracelets are now sent to Recycler with "Transfer all Junk"
