PlayStation State Of Play March 2022: Biggest Game Announcements

The latest PlayStation State of Play has officially come to a close, but not before revealing a handful of brand-new games and some deeper looks at a few previously announced titles. With several of these games and updates headed our way later this year, we won't have to wait too much longer to try them out ourselves. Until then, here's a look at the biggest announcements from the March 2022 State of Play.

Exoprimal

Exoprimal is a brand-new IP from Capcom that pits mecha-wearing warriors up against waves of--wait for it--dinosaurs. In the fast-paced action game, you and your team of "exopilots" get the chance to choose from one of five exosuits--each outfitted with different abilities--and work together to protect the city from massive floods of vicious raptors and terrifying Tyrannosauruses. While it might not be Dino Crisis, it looks like the perfect game for anyone looking to have some Jurassic-sized fun with friends. Exoprimal is headed to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2023.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo is almost here and this new trailer gives us the most complete look at the upcoming title yet. Developed by Tango Gameworks with a team being led by Shinji Mikami--the creator of Resident Evil and The Evil Within--Ghostwire: Tokyo is a decidedly more action-oriented game for the Japanese studio. However, the game is still firmly rooted in both horror and supernatural elements, as you play the role of a possessed young man who must defend himself against various yokai and other demonic spirits. Ghostwire: Tokyo launches on March 25 for PlayStation 5 and PC, and preorders are now available from numerous online retailers.

Forspoken

Each and every Forspoken trailer we get does a great job of showing off just how ambitious Luminous Productions' upcoming game appears to be and the one shared at the latest State of Play is no exception. In it, we see Frey take on a variety of enemies, including a flaming skeleton monster, a giant lion, and, last but not least, a fire-breathing dragon. We also saw a glimpse of how fast and fluid traversing the world of Forspoken looks--especially on Frey's enchanted "surfboard." Forspoken is scheduled to release on PS5 and PC on October 11 after being delayed from its May date just a few days ago.

Returnal: Ascension

While Returnal might not be a new game, its newest update might just make it feel like one. Returnal: Ascension is the name of the latest expansion to grace the 2021 roguelike, and with it comes a whole new element of challenge and cooperation. The new update adds both campaign co-op and a new survival mode called "The Tower of Sisyphus." Ascension is scheduled to release on March 23 and will be free for all players.

JoJo's Bizarre All Star Battle R

If you just can't get enough anime and/or fighting games, boy oh boy do we have some great news for you. The colorful cast of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is coming to consoles and PC later this year with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle R. A remaster of the 2013 PS3 game by nearly the same name, All Star Battle R features 50 characters from the long-running series and boasts wide arenas for large-scale action. The game is scheduled to release Fall 2022 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and Steam.

The Diofield Chronicle

Square Enix is back at it again, bringing us yet another tactics game with the all-new IP The Diofield Chronicle. Featuring warring nations and a mix of anime-style 3D models and more-realistic environments, the upcoming game looks a whole lot like a spiritual successor to Final Fantasy Tactics. The Diofield Chronicle will release on both PS4 and PS5 in 2022, as well as Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Valkyrie Elysium

The next entry in the Valkyrie series is finally here with Valkyrie Elysium. Developed by Square Enix, Valkyrie Elysium offers an unusual take on Norse mythology wherein your character, Valkyrie, must ward off end of the world with fast-action melee combat and devastating magic. Based on the trailer, it looks like we can expect a combat system similar to Devil May Cry from the upcoming title--combos and all. However, it appears you will still be able to recruit warriors, or Einherjar, to assist you in battle. Valkyrie Elysium is set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC in 2022.