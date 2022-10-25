PlayStation Plus Free Games For November 2022 Leaked Early

Once again, the next PS Plus Essentials lineup has leaked early. According to a post on Dealabs, November's PlayStation Plus free games lineup includes Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies. The trio of freebies should be available starting November 1. As usual, all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of tier, will be able to snag the PS Plus Essentials free games for November. Make sure to snag October's lineup before the new batch of games takes its place.

Though it's worth noting that these have not been confirmed yet, Dealabs PS Plus leaks have never been wrong. Nioh 2 is a yokai-slaying action game from Team Ninja that combines the pinpoint swordplay of Ninja Gaiden with the mechanics of Dark Souls. If you're up for that sort of thing, it's one of the best Souls-likes around, and is definitely worth a look. Both the PS5 and PS4 versions of Nioh 2 will be free.

The Lego Harry Potter Collection is not the most recent Lego video game out there, as it was released in 2016, but it's regarded as one of the best by reviewers and fans alike. This collection combines Years 1-4 and Years 5-7 into one game. If you've already blasted your way through the recent Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, it's a good next step.

The physics-based puzzle game Heavenly Bodies rounds out November's selection of games. It allows players to explore a zero-gravity environment, solve puzzles, and collect space goodies. The PS5 and PS4 versions of Heavenly Bodies will be available to claim.

PlayStation Plus free games for November 2022 (leak)

Available November 1-December 6

Nioh 2 (PS5/PS4)

Heavenly Bodies (PS5/PS4)

Lego Harry Potter Collection (PS4)