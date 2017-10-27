Original Xbox Games Now Backwards Compatible; Metal Gear Survive Always Online - GS News Top 5

GameSpot News with Jess McDonell and Dan Crowd brings you the video game news that matters. Except when Chastity Vicencio and Kallie Plagge are filling in, when they also give you the news that matters, just in a different accent. Here are the top five stories from the week that was:

Metal Gear Survive Requires An Internet Connection

It appears that Metal Gear Survive will be always-online. People on NeoGAF discovered that a page on the game's website contains the important disclaimer that "an internet connection is required to play the game," even though the spin-off's main modes are single-player and co-op. We'll have to wait a bit to know for sure, though; the game is set to release on February 20 in the US and February 22 in Europe.

GTA 5 Story DLC Expansions Won't Happen And Here's Why

Rockstar Games never promised it would release single-player expansions for Grand Theft Auto V, but some fans hoped the developer would. Rockstar has instead focused on updates for GTA Online, which have been plentiful and substantial. Design director Imran Sarwar has explained, "We did not feel single-player expansions were either possible or necessary, but we may well do them for future projects."

PUBG Physical Release Confirmed for Xbox One

Even though it's still in Early Access, smash hit PUBG is coming to Xbox One, complete with a disc release. Microsoft is also reportedly working to keep the game an Xbox One exclusive for longer, attempting to delay PUBG's possible release on PlayStation 4 or other consoles. Since the popular battle royale game has surpassed 2 million concurrents on Steam, we're interested to see how it does on Xbox.

Xbox One's First Original Xbox Backwards Compatible Games Now Available

A total of 13 games for the original Xbox can now be played on Xbox One. This includes some of the platform's best games, such as Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Ninja Gaiden Black. More will be coming in Spring 2018, which means plenty of time to play KotOR.

Microsoft Finally Kills Off Xbox One's Kinect

Microsoft's Kinect sensor, which sold millions across its Xbox 360 and Xbox One iterations but was often criticized, is officially dead. The company has revealed that it has put an end to manufacturing of the device, meaning the ones still on store shelves will be the last ones available. (Check out the video for a surprise guest.)

Jess and Dan will be back on Monday to catch you up on all the video game news you missed out on over the weekend. Let us know in the comments what big games you'll be playing in the meantime!