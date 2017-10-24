PUBG Physical Release Confirmed For Xbox One

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has been an unprecedented success on PC, even though it's still in Early Access, and a Xbox One release is on the way. Now, PUBG's developer has announced that the game will get a physical version for the console too.

At E3 2017, Microsoft announced PUBG would be a "console launch exclusive" for the Xbox One and would be releasing in late 2017. While we still don't know when exactly to expect the game on the console, the game's Twitter account has just revealed that you will be able to buy a physical version of the game.

Microsoft is also reportedly working to keep the game an Xbox One exclusive for longer, attempting to delay PUBG's possible release on PlayStation 4 or other consoles. Developer Bluehole hasn't confirmed or denied the reports, which also suggest it's in discussions with all major console companies. Instead, Bluehole says, "[T]he team is solely focused on bringing the best game possible to Xbox One and PC," with nothing further to announce at this time.

Meanwhile, PUBG continues to topple milestones on Steam. Earlier this month, it surpassed 2 million concurrent players, and at this time of writing has peaked at nearly 2.2 million concurrent players as indicated on Steam's stats page. If you're just getting into the competitive shooter, check out GameSpot's PUBG beginner's tips and the 15 things we we wish we knew before we started PUBG. If you've been playing for a while, check out these advanced tips and tricks in our PUBG expert guide.