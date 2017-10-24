Xbox One's First Original Xbox Backwards Compatible Games Now Available

After a long wait, Microsoft has finally introduced backwards compatibility support for original Xbox games on Xbox One. As is the case with Xbox 360 games, only select titles are supported, although the first batch includes some great ones.

A total of 13 games for the original Xbox can now be played on Xbox One. This includes some of the platform's best games, such as Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Ninja Gaiden Black. Here's the full list of what's now supported on Microsoft's current-gen console:

If you still have physical copies of any of these laying around, you can pop them into the system and begin playing. Alternatively, you can purchase digital copies through the Xbox Store to play. Bear in mind, while you will see visual improvements (particularly on Xbox One X, where games will run at 4K), most games use 4:3 aspect rations. Additionally, online multiplayer is unavailable because Xbox Live support for original Xbox games has been shut down. However, you can still play local multiplayer--including games that offer system link, which can connect Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One consoles together.

Unfortunately, you shouldn't expect to see new Xbox games added to the backwards compatibility list on a regular basis. Microsoft said the next set of original Xbox titles will arrive in Spring 2018. By contrast, we rarely go for more than a few weeks without new Xbox 360 games being made backwards compatible.