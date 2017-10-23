Xbox One's First Original Xbox Backwards Compatible Games Arrive Tomorrow

As promised, Xbox One backwards compatibility with original Xbox games will arrive this year. But the feature is coming much sooner than we necessarily expected, as the first games will arrive tomorrow, October 24.

A total of 13 games will be supported initially on Xbox One. Microsoft shared a list of these games with IGN, and in addition to the two we'd repeatedly heard about--Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge and Fuzion Frenzy--we'll also be able to play Ninja Gaiden Black, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and Black. Support for 1080p, higher or more stable framerates, and faster load times are all said to be in place--just be aware that most of these run in 4:3 aspect ratios. Here's the full list:

As with Xbox 360 games, you can pop the physical disc in your system, or you can play using a digital version from the Xbox Store. System link is supported, even between different generations of Xbox hardware, though online multiplayer is not due to support ending for original Xbox games in 2010.

The video below showcases what Knights of the Old Republic looks like running on an original Xbox versus an Xbox One S. While you're unlikely to mistake it for a newly released game, it does look noticeably better, with sharper textures and less aliasing.

When we spoke with Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently, he teased that Xbox One X owners may receive some kind of special backwards compatibility support. "There's some stuff we're going to talk about in that space in terms of how compatibility's going to work on [Xbox One] X specifically that I think people will find pretty interesting," he said.