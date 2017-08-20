PUBG Sounds Like It May Not Be Xbox One-Exclusive Forever

During Microsoft's Gamescom briefing today, the company announced an expanded partnership with Playerunknown's Battlegrounds developer Bluehole. Microsoft will publish PUBG on Xbox One, bringing it to the console later this year in the Game Preview program.

But could PUBG come to PlayStation 4 later? That remains to be seen, but it appears that it's possible. Back at E3, Microsoft said PUBG will be released on Xbox One as a "console launch exclusive," and that wording suggests it may not be permanently exclusive to Xbox One.

PUBG's community manager was asked on Twitter today if the game is 100 percent exclusive on console to Xbox One, but there was no confirmation one way or the other. All that was said was that Bluehole's deal with Microsoft allows Bluehole to bring PUBG to Xbox One faster than it otherwise might have been able to if it were working alone.

"We have nothing further to announce at this time. We will be working hard to bring PUBG to Xbox sooner," the community manager said.

Bluehole VP and PUBG executive producer Chang Han Kim said in an Xbox Wire post that working with Microsoft allows the team to "accelerate console development, while maintaining quality across all platforms, as well as giving us access to vast sales, marketing and publishing resources that will help us reach new fans to welcome to the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds universe."

We have followed up with Bluehole in an attempt to get more details on the terms of PUBG's console exclusivity.

Microsoft published Rise of the Tomb Raider on Xbox One and Xbox 360 in November 2015, with a PlayStation 4 edition published by Square Enix arriving a year later. A similar situation could also happen with PUBG, but this remains to be seen.

Battlegrounds launched on PC through Steam Early Access back in March. It become a quick hit, and has now passed 8 million copies sold.