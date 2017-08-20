Xbox One's PUBG Will Be Published By Microsoft; PC Version Tops 8 Million Units

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds continues to be an absolute sensation on PC, and as announced at E3, it's also on the way to Xbox One. Playerunknown himself, Brendan Greene, joined Microsoft on its Gamescom livestream today to share some news about the game.

Developer Bluehole and Microsoft have revealed they are expanding their partnership, with Microsoft now set to publish the Xbox One version. This means that the company will lend its expertise to development; Bluehole says this will allow it to develop the console version more quickly.

Despite that, Bluehole still isn't ready to share an exact release date for the game. We again saw the E3 trailer, which was capped off with a date of "late 2017." Greene himself only reiterated that it will launch before the end of the year.

Additionally, the PC version has hit yet another milestone. During the stream, Greene confirmed that sales have eclipsed the 8 million unit mark. That's an astounding figure for a game that's only been available for a few months and remains in early access.