Metal Gear Survive Requires An Internet Connection, Website Says

It appears that Metal Gear Survive will require an internet connection, though it is not immediately clear if this is for the full game or only a portion of it. People on NeoGAF discovered that a page on the game's website contains the important disclaimer that "an internet connection is required to play the game." The image below is from the PlayStation 4 version's page, but the same disclaimer about the constant internet connection shows up on the pages for the Xbox One and PC versions as well.

Additionally, online multiplayer for PS4 and Xbox One will require PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold memberships, respectively.

Metal Gear Survive is a spinoff of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, but with a focus on "survival action," publisher Konami says. There are two main modes: single-player and co-op. You can read more about these unique modes here on the game's website.

We have followed up with Konami in an attempt to get more details on Metal Gear Survive's internet connection requirement. We'll update this post with anything we may hear back.

Metal Gear Survive was originally due out in 2017. But at E3 this year, Konami announced a delay to early 2018, saying it needed more time to polish the game. Just this week, Konami confirmed a new release date in February 2018. For more on the game, check out all of GameSpot's videos and written content here.