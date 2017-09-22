Nintendo Switch Deal Includes System And Mario + Rabbids For $340

Since launch, the Nintendo Switch has been hard to come by, and that may not change soon. It's uncommon to see it in stock, but not only can you pick one up right now in the US, you can do so with a discounted copy of one of its best games for a limited time.

Over on Ebay, highly rated seller antonline is offering a bundle with a Switch with gray Joy-Cons and a copy of Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle for $340. Provided you're interested in the game, that's $20 cheaper than you would pay to get them individually (assuming you can actually find a Switch to purchase). Considering there haven't been many deals on the Switch or its games, this is a particularly good deal.

As such, you may want to act quickly if you're interested--we don't know how many are in stock or how long the deal will last for. Free shipping is also available.

Nintendo recently affirmed that there could be shortages of Switch heading into this holiday. Meanwhile, Mario + Rabbids has already become the system's best-selling third-party game despite releasing just late last month. And that's with good reason, as detailed in our Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle review. If you do pick up the bundle, be sure to check out our guide detailing 13 things we wish we knew before starting Kingdom Battle.