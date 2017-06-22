Nintendo Apologizes For Switch Shortages

Nintendo has apologised for ongoing Switch shortages and promised to increase the volume of shipments to meet demand. In a post on the official Japanese Nintendo website, as translated by Google, the platform holder acknowledged that the Switch has continued to be in short supply since its launch in March.

It went on to note that it has shipped new consoles out to retail every week, but is obviously still struggling to ensure the demand is met. Nintendo said it intends to increase the amount of Switch consoles available, especially for the upcoming Splatoon 2 Switch bundle.

"For autumn and beyond, we will continue to work to ensure that as many products as possible can be delivered to our customers towards the end of the year," the statement continues.

In the month of its launch, Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime said Nintendo will have 2 million Switch units in the wild, worldwide. At the time, the executive said this is a "huge amount" of volume, especially considering the Switch is not launching in a holiday month.

Retailer GameStop later said demand for Switch was "incredibly strong" and it expects supply to be an issue for the entirety of 2017. Although GameStop's Switch stock has been replenished multiple times, it has sold out within hours each time.

The Switch outsold the Xbox One and PS4 for two months in a row in the United States, but in June the PlayStation 4 came out as the month's top-selling hardware.