Mass Effect: Andromeda Not Getting Single-Player DLC - Report

In a departure from previous games in the series, Mass Effect: Andromeda will reportedly not be getting any single-player DLC. No expansions will come to the EA title, according to a Kotaku report citing three anonymous sources "familiar with [developer] BioWare's plans." Previous Mass Effect titles have all received added single-player content following launch, but it seems that will not be the case for Andromeda.

The decision, according to the report, was made at least in part because of the game's mixed critical and fan reception. Andromeda's launch was plagued with issues, leading some players to become unhappy with BioWare and EA.

Kotaku then reported in May that EA had put the Mass Effect series on "hiatus" and scaled down BioWare's workforce. The site's report states a small team remains working on Andromeda to push out fixes and support its multiplayer portion, but that most of the game's primary development studio, BioWare Montreal, has moved on to other projects. The company had originally planned to make a sequel to Andromeda, but that idea has been shelved, sources said.

The Edmonton, Canada-based developer has since unveiled its new IP, Anthem, which is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2018.

In our Mass Effect Andromeda review, critic Scott Butterworth said, "In many ways, Andromeda feels like a vision half-fulfilled. It contains a dizzying amount of content, but the quality fluctuates wildly. Its worlds and combat shine, but its writing and missions falter--and the relative strength of the former is not enough to compensate for the inescapable weakness of the latter." He awarded the game a 6/10.

For more on the troubled RPG, check out our two part documentary on the making of Mass Effect: Andromeda.