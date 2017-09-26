Last Chance To Catch Pokemon Go's Current Legendary Dog This Week

Pokemon Go players only have a few more days to catch Entei, Raikou, or Suicune. The three Legendary dogs from Pokemon Gold and Silver will only be available in their current region through September 29, after which they'll move on to a different part of the world.

Unlike the previous Legendary Pokemon that have appeared in Pokemon Go, only one of the three Legendary dogs is available in a specific region at a time. Currently, the Electric-type Raikou can be found in the Americas; the Fire-type Entei is available in Europe and Africa; and players in the Asia-Pacific region can encounter the Water-type Suicune. On September 30, the Pokemon will rotate to a different region, where they'll be available until October 31.

As in the past, you can encounter the Legendary dogs in special Raid battles at Gyms. You'll need to defeat the powerful Pokemon first to get an opportunity to capture them. You can check out our guide on how to catch Legendary Pokemon for more details on how to take part in Raids.

Players also still have a few more days to take advantage of Pokemon Go's in-game Equinox event. Until October 2, you can earn double Stardust for catching Pokemon and hatching eggs. You'll also net triple the normal amount of XP by registering a new Pokemon in your Pokedex, and PokeStops and Gyms will dole out special 2 km eggs that may hatch into Chansey, Mareep, Larvitar, and other rare Pokemon. However, some players have reported issues with Pokemon Go's servers today, which developer Niantic says it is currently investigating.