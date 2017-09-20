Pokemon Go's Next In-Game Event Begins This Week, Here Are The Details

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has announced the next in-game event for the popular mobile title. On September 22, the developer is kicking off the Equinox event, which will run for a little over a week and give players the chance to net extra items and other bonuses.

Beginning this Friday at 1 PM PT/4 PM ET, Pokemon Go players will be able to earn double Stardust for catching Pokemon and hatching eggs. You'll also earn triple the amount of XP as normal by registering a new Pokemon in your Pokedex, and PokeStops and Gyms will dole out special 2 km eggs that may hatch into Chansey, Mareep, Larvitar, and other rare Pokemon. To help players, Niantic is also offering "special boxes" from Pokemon Go's in-game shop that contain items like Lucky Eggs, Lure Modules, and new Super Incubators, which hatch eggs 1.5 times faster than a regular Incubator.

The Equinox event runs until 1 PM PT/4 PM ET on October 2. Players also have until September 30 to catch one of the three Legendary dogs--Entei, Raikou, and Suicune--before they move on to a different part of the world. Each Legendary Pokemon is available in a certain region until the end of the month: the Electric-type Raikou is in the Americas; the Fire-type Entei is in Europe and Africa; and the Water-type Suicune is in the Asia-Pacific region. Players across Europe also still have a chance to attend the live Safari Zone events that take place at select Unibail-Rodamco shopping centers.

Pokemon Go's latest update rolled out earlier this week, though it it was a fairly minor one, primarily addressing certain bugs. It also included a free, in-game t-shirt for players' avatars to promote the Global Goals initiative.