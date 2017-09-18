Pokemon Go Adds Free Item, New Update Out Now

Pokemon Go players have a new item to add to their wardrobes. Today, developer Niantic rolled out a new t-shirt for the popular AR game, which all players can get their hands on for free.

In honor of the Global Goals for Sustainable Development, an initiative to end extreme poverty, inequality, and climate change around the world, Pokemon Go players can now get a free Global Goals t-shirt for their avatars. Niantic announced it was partnering with Global Goals earlier this year and added 17 PokeStops that represent each of the individual goals in an effort to spread awareness of the initiative.

"This free shirt gives you and the millions of Trainers around the world the opportunity to stand with us as we look to show our support for initiatives that make the world a better place like the Global Goals," the developer wrote in a post on its website.

Coinciding with the release of the Global Goals t-shirt is Pokemon Go's latest update, which is now live for both iOS and Android devices. This patch is a fairly minor one that primarily fixes bugs, such as one that would cause Pikachu hats to disappear. You can find the full patch notes at the bottom of this story.

Pokemon Go players still have a chance to capture the game's latest Legendary Pokemon, Entei, Raikou, and Suicune. The three Legendary beasts will be available in a different region of the world until September 30, after which they will move on to a different part of the globe. Pokemon Go players in Europe can also participate in the game's Safari Zone live events, which take place in different cities around the continent. You can find the full schedule of Pokemon Go Safari Zone events here.

Pokemon Go Update 1.45.0 (iOS) / 0.75.0 (Android)