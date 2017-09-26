Pokemon Go Servers Down, Niantic Working On A Fix

Players looking to catch some Pokemon today may encounter issues doing so. Pokemon Go servers are currently experiencing issues, though developer Niantic says it's working to resolve the situation.

Reports have been coming in from players who are unable to get online in the game today around the world. Niantic subsequently confirmed this, stating in a tweet, "We're investigating an issue which is preventing Trainers from logging in. Thank you for your patience as we look into this issue."

Some players have more recently stated that they can get online, although it appears others still cannot (or are unable to maintain a consistent connection). Niantic didn't provide a timeline for how quickly this may be resolved, but we'll report back as soon as it provides any additional information.

A limited-time Equinox event is currently underway and runs until October 2, providing players with various bonuses. Time is also running out to catch the current Legendary Pokemon.