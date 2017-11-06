Injustice 2 Fighter Pack 3 Reveal Coming Soon, Here's When

It won't be much longer until we learn more about Injustice 2's next fighter pack. NetherRealm has announced that the reveal video for the Fighter Pack 3 will be released on Friday, November 10. An image shared by NetherRealm's Ed Boon on Twitter suggests that the video will air during the Injustice 2 Eleague World Championship.

The show airs at 10 PM ET on November 10 on TBS in the United States.

We already know one character in the Fighter Pack 3, Atom, but presumably there will be a few more. That could be the reveal that NetherRealm has teed up for Friday. Atom launches in December, so we'd expect the others to follow after that.

The final new character in the Fighter Pack 2 is Hellboy, and he arrives on November 14. Just today, NetherRealm showed off Hellboy during a livestream--you can watch a replay of the key moments here.

In other news, NetherRealm today announced the release date for Injustice 2's PC version. You can play the game's 1v1 open beta on PC right now ahead of launch.