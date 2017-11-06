Injustice 2 PC Release Date Announced, Open Beta Now Available

Injustice 2 launched in May for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but PC was left out. PC players won't have to wait much longer now, as the fighting game sequel will land on PC through Steam and the Windows 10 store on November 14.

You don't have to wait until then to play on PC, however, as Warner Bros. is holding an open beta on Steam right now. The online-only beta lets you play 1v1 matches. Warner Bros. is holding the beta for the purpose of testing the network code and infrastructure.

Presumably, Injustice 2's DLC packages--Fighter Pack 1, 2, and 3--will also be available to purchase on PC, though this was not explicitly stated in the press release. We have followed up with Warner Bros. in an attempt to get more details on the matter.

The next character to come to Injustice 2 is Hellboy, who arrives on November 21 through the Fighter Pack 2. Some of the previously released characters have included Raiden and Black Manta, while Atom is coming to the game in December.

Whereas the console version of Injustice 2 was developed by NetherRealm Studios, the PC edition is being made by QLOC. Based in Poland, QLOC is a quality assurance, localization, and port studio. It has worked on games like Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition, BioShock 2, and Rime.

GameSpot's Injustice 2 review scored the game a 9/10. Reviewer Peter Brown said, "NetherRealm has delivered a fighting game that can be enjoyed by new players and pros alike in ways that go beyond pure competition."