How To Get The White Mask In Elden Ring

The secret is out: Bleed builds are OP in the current Elden Ring PvP meta, and are just as fantastic in PvE. With enough points put into Dexterity, most Bleed weapons--from the Moonveil to Rivers of Blood--are viable options. But it's the equipment you choose to pair with these weapons that make a Bleed build really tick, and the White Mask is the best of the bunch.

The White Mask increases attack power when you inflict Bleed.

The White Mask is the Helm of the War Surgeon Set. When worn, it increases your attack power by 10% for 20 seconds after inflicting Bleed on an enemy. It even stacks with the Lord of Blood's Exultation Talisman, which increases your attack power by 20%. Combined, you'll consistently be hitting enemies for 30% more damage.

While it's possible to get your hands on the White Mask early in the game, it will take some effort. It's found in Mohgwyn Palace, one of the most brutal Zones in all of Elden Ring. Getting through it under-leveled is a tall order, but when you do, you'll have a key piece of equipment for any Bleed build that can carry you through the whole PvE experience, and even into PvP.

Important note: Killing Mohg, Lord of Blood locks you out of obtaining the White Mask! If you've already beaten him, you'll need to wait until NG+ to get this Helm.

Getting to Mohgwyn Palace

There are two ways to reach the Mohgwyn Palace: Completing White Mask Varre's questline, or reaching a portal deep in the Consecrated Snowfield.

White Mask Varre's questline

White Mask Varre's questline can be completed very early in the game, so this is the option to go with if you want to get your hands on the White Mask as quickly as possible in a new game.

Varre is the first NPC you encounter in Elden Ring, standing right next to the First Step Site of Grace. Talk to him here, then return to this location after defeating Godrick the Grafted in Stormveil Castle (or after obtaining any Great Rune). He will instruct you to visit the Roundtable Hold and meet the Two Fingers. Do so, then head to Liurnia of the Lakes.

Rose Church location

The second location you'll find Varre is at the Rose Church, just south of Raya Lucaria Academy. Talk to him here, and tell him the Two Fingers "didn't seem right" when he asks your impression of them. Talk to him again, and he will give you five Festering Bloody Fingers, a consumable item used for invading other players in PvP.

Use the Fingers to invade three different players, then return to Varre. He will ask you to join him in serving Luminary Mohg, Lord of Blood. Allow him to anoint you, and he will give you the Lord of Blood's Favor, instructing you to soak it in a maiden's blood as your final step.

Church of Inhibition location

The closest place to do this is at the Church of Inhibition, tucked away in the northeast corner of Liurnia. When you get there, head over to the maiden corpse in the chair. Grab the Finger Maiden Set from her, then select "Dye cloth with maiden's blood."

The Pureblood Knight's Metal can teleport you straight to Mohgwyn Palace from anywhere.

With your newly blood-soaked Lord of Blood's Favor in hand, head back to Varre. He will congratulate you on completing your final trial, cut off your finger, and reward you with a reusable Blood Finger. Talk to him again, and he will give you the Pureblood Knight's Medal, a reusable item that can instantly teleport you to Mohgwyn Palace from anywhere. Use it, head up the stairs, and rest at the Dynasty Mausoleum Entrance Site of Grace.

Consecrated Snowfield portal

This is the far simpler option of the two, but you won't be able to get there until later in the game. You'll first need to make it to the Altus Plateau by collecting both halves of the Dectus Medallion (in Limgrave and Caelid, respectively). From there, you must defeat Morgott, the Omen King in Leyndell to gain access to the Mountaintops of the Giants. Finally, you must complete Latenna's questline to get both halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion. Only then can you access the Consecrated Snowfield by using the Grand Lift of Rold.

You'll find the portal to Mohgwyn Palace on a cliffside northwest of the Yelough Anix Ruins.

Once you make it to the Hidden Path to the Haligtree Site of Grace, head northwest until you hit the Yelough Anix Ruins--it's hard to see through the snow in this area, but it's basically a straight shot. From there, continue northwest until you find a lone Albinauric guarding a portal on the side of the cliff. Take down the Sanguine Noble Invader, collect the Sanguine Noble Set, and enter the portal to Mohgwyn Palace. Head out of the cave and follow the trail to your left until you reach the Palace Approach Ledge-Road Site of Grace.

White Mask location

You'll find the White Mask in a lake of blood in the southeast section of the map. To get there from the Dynasty Mausoleum Entrance Site of Grace, simply head down the stairs and continue forward, hugging the cliffside on your right until the lake of blood narrows into a stream. There will be Giant Crows, dogs, and deadly blood-geysers ahead, so tread lightly. To get here from the Palace Approach Ledge-Road Site of Grace, head down the hill, past the hordes of Albinaurics. Once you reach the lake, hug the left wall until you reach the stream.

Continue forward. You will be invaded by three different Nameless White Mask NPC Invaders in this area. Naturally, they inflict Bleed. Their combos can be lethal if you get caught in them, so be ready to dodge away when they rush you. Try to pick off some enemies from a distance before going in, or consider luring the Invaders away; the Giant Crows are extremely aggressive and can spot you from a distance.

White Mask location

The first Invader will appear right at the entrance of the lake. The second will appear near the rocks to your left. Neither of these drop any items, but you'll want to get them out of the way nonetheless. Finally, head to the cliffside at the far south end of the lake. You'll find the final Invader there, behind a large tree.

Location of the final Invader

Kill the final Invader to get the War Surgeon Set, White Mask and all. Suit up and watch the damage output from your Bleed build increase.