Here Are This Week's New PS4 Games

It's an unusually packed week for major releases on all platforms. Two particularly big titles arrive on PS4 this Friday, though those aren't the only games hitting Sony's console in the next couple of days.

Co-headlining this week's releases is Assassin's Creed Origins, the latest installment in Ubisoft's popular franchise. This entry is the earliest chapter in the series and recounts the beginnings of the Assassin order. The game is set in ancient Egypt and features a revamped combat system, though players who'd prefer to simply take in the sights can choose the educational Discovery mode, a free mode that launches next year and eschews combat altogether. We'll have a review of Assassin's Creed Origins up soon, but you'll be able to pick the game up on October 27.

Launching alongside it is Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, the highly anticipated first-person shooter from Bethesda. The New Colossus is the sequel to the 2014 Wolfenstein game, The New Order. It once again puts players in the role of B.J. Blazkowicz, who is fighting to take back control of the United States from Nazis. The game's latest trailer featured a surprise appearance by a notable character who, up until now, has never actually appeared in a Wolfenstein game. The New Colossus releases on October 27, but in the meantime, you can take a look back on the history of the Wolfenstein series.

Other notable releases this week include The Mummy Demastered, a 16-bit-style sidescrolling adventure game by developer WayForward; the stylish horror game Yomawari: Midnight Shadows; the action-RPG Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon; and Little Nightmares Complete Edition. PS4 players also have quite a few outdoor sports games to choose from this week, including Deer Hunter: Reloaded, the PSVR title Fishing Master, and Rapala Fishing Pro Series. You can find the full list of releases below.

This Week's New PlayStation 4 Releases

October 24

Deer Hunter Reloaded

Fishing Master (PSVR)

Fort Defense North Menace

Hidden Agenda

The Inner World: The Last Wind Monk

Just Dance 2018

Knowledge Is Power

The Mummy Demastered

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Rapala Fishing Pro Series

Rugby 18

Signstar Celebration

Slayaway Camp: The Butcher's Recut

That's You

We Sing Pop

Yomawari: Midnight Shadows

October 25

Aer: Memories of Old

Mahjong Royal Towers

Nightmare Boy

Numantia

Stunt Kite Masters (PSVR)

October 27