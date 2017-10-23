  1. Assassin's Creed Origins - "Legend Of The Assassin" Launch Trailer
  2. New Releases - Top Games Out This Week - October 22
  3. The Magic Of Challenging Games - Reboot 16.5
  4. GS News Update: Xbox One's First Original Xbox Backwards Compatible Games Arrive Tomorrow
  5. Destiny 2's Nessus Looks Breathtaking On PC
  6. GS News Update - Nintendo Switch Adds Gameplay Recording
  7. Ex-BioWare Dev Criticizes EA Over Microtransactions; Shin Megami Tensei 5 Switch Exclusive - GS News Roundup
  8. GS News Update: Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus PC Requirements And Recommended Specs Revealed
  9. Fire Emblem Warriors: Fighting Alongside Ryoma - Gameplay
  10. GS News Update: Dragon Ball FighterZ Release Date & Season Pass Revealed
  11. Gears of War 4 - Xbox One X Enhanced Trailer
  12. Fire Emblem Warriors Nintendo Switch Livestream
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Feature Article

Ahead Of Wolfenstein 2's Release, Explore The History Of Wolfenstein

  • Feature
Comments

Decades of slaying Nazis.

by on

It's not often thought of in these terms, but Wolfenstein is one of gaming's oldest active franchises. Its origins go back more than 35 years, when it started out as a rudimentary top-down action game. But it wasn't until 1992, when Wolfenstein 3D was released, that it truly rose to prominence.

In our latest "History Of" episode, GameSpot's Jean-Luc explores the entire Wolfenstein series, which--with the upcoming release of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus--now spans more than eight games, depending on how you count them. None of these have been as impactful as Wolfenstein 3D, which effectively established the first-person shooter genre, leveraging experiments with 3D graphics conducted by legendary designer John Carmack. But the contributions of Silas Warner--an early game developer who designed the original Castle Wolfenstein--should not be forgotten, as outlined in the video.

Despite the post-Wolfenstein 3D years seeing the series focus almost exclusively on single-player first-person shooters, there have been some offshoots. Most notably, there's Wolfenstein RPG (a twist on Wolfenstein 3D) and Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory (a free multiplayer spin-off).

Wolfenstein II releases on October 27 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One--it's just one of multiple big game releases this week. With open, real-world support of Nazis seemingly on the rise, publisher Bethesda has not shied away from the anti-Nazi imagery and message that has long underpinned the entire series. For more, check out our roundup of everything you need to know about Wolfenstein II.

Filed under:
Wolfenstein 3D
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
PC
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
Xbox 360
PlayStation 3
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
    • View Comments (0)
    mrblondex

    Chris Pereira

    Chris Pereira is GameSpot's news editor. He likes Twin Peaks, The X-Files, and serial commas more than you.
    Wolfenstein 3D

    Wolfenstein 3D

    First Released
    released
    Follow
    Load Comments

    More News