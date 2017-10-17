Wolfenstein 2 Launch Trailer Showcases More Nazi-Killing, Giant Enemies, And A Surprise

With its release approaching, Bethesda has debuted a launch trailer for Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. It's somewhat positioned as a recruitment ad, encouraging you to join up with the resistance fighting to take back control of the United States from Nazis.

Given the recent prominence of open Nazi support in the United States, the anti-Nazi nature of the game is suddenly very topical. Like previous marketing for the game, this new trailer doesn't shy away from highlighting that The New Colossus is all about killing Nazis (and, at one point, a KKK member). We also get to see one of the giant enemies you'll face off against.

More significantly, the trailer is punctuated with a brief moment where we see Adolf Hitler enter a room. Although the character has been referenced numerous times in Machinegames' previous Wolfenstein titles, he's never actually appeared in them.

Wolfenstein II launches for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on October 27. A Nintendo Switch version of The New Colossus has also been confirmed, but it won't release until next year.