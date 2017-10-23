It's A Big Week For New Game Releases On Switch, PS4, Xbox One, And PC

Fall is typically the busiest time of year for new game releases, and this year is no exception. This week in particular, though, is certainly the busiest of the season and maybe even the entire year.

Tuesday, October 24, marks the much-anticipated debut of the Destiny series on PC, with Destiny 2 finally launching on the platform. In terms of content, it's identical to the Xbox One version; it's missing certain PS4-exclusive content that won't be released on other systems until late next year. Despite that, the PC version looks as if it might be the best way to play, thanks to the added visual options, improved performance, and the ability to play with a mouse and keyboard (or controller, if that's your preference), among other things. We got to try it recently and broke down what sets Destiny 2 on PC apart.

Things get wild on Friday, October 27. We've more frequently seen publishers choose to release their games on Friday in the US, as has been customary in Europe for some time. Three different companies have chosen this particular Friday to release their high-profile games: Nintendo with Super Mario Odyssey (Switch), Bethesda with Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PC, PS4, and Xbox One), and Ubisoft with Assassin's Creed Origins (PC, PS4, and Xbox One).

Any of those would ordinarily be the biggest game in a given week (if not month), and yet they face stiff competition from each other in even claiming to be the largest title for a single day. And if the games themselves weren't enough for you to buy this week, they crowd the release slate further, with Mario Odyssey receiving new Amiibo figures and Origins featuring a number of special editions best conveyed through scientific notation.

That's four major releases happening in the space of four days. And those somehow don't represent everything coming out this week, either, as Just Dance 2018 arrives on October 24, joined by a number of smaller games: Hidden Agenda, Knowledge Is Power, Rapala Fishing: Pro Series, and more. That's to say nothing of the many digital-only releases that will arrive on the various console stores--recent weeks have seen dozens of new Switch games--and Steam, which attracts a constant stream of new games.

November, often the busiest month of the year, feels comparatively quiet. That's not to say it's lacking big releases of its own, with Call of Duty: WWII, Star Wars Battlefront II, Need for Speed Payback, Sonic Forces, Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon, Skyrim VR, Horizon: Zero Dawn's Frozen Wilds DLC, and a trio of big-name, mature Switch games that release in the space of one week. As of now, December will be slower, though we still have Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Doom VFR, Okami HD, and Fallout 4 VR to look forward to at the very least.

It's going to be a busy couple of months. Hopefully your wallet and schedule are ready.