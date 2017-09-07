GTA Studio's Crime Game LA Noire Coming To Nintendo Switch

Rockstar Games is bringing LA Noire, its 2011 crime game set in 1940s Los Angeles, to Nintendo Switch. The Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption publisher announced today that the detective game game is coming to Nintendo's hybrid console on November 14, alongside the just-announced PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and HTC Vive versions.

The Switch edition includes the full original game and all previously released expansions. Specific to the Switch version will be gesture-based controls with the Joy-Cons. Also included is HD rumble and new camera angles: wide and over-the-shoulder. Additionally, there will be "contextual touch-screen controls" for when playing in portable mode.

In May, the CEO of Rockstar parent company Take-Two, Strauss Zelnick, said the firm believes in the Switch as a platform. He pointed out that the Switch had a "very successful launch," but cautioned that it "remains to be seen how it does" in the longer term. "We're excited about it," he said at the time. "Assuming there is an installed base, we'll be there. Not with all of our titles, but selectively."

Australian studio Team Bondi made the original Team Bondi, but with that studio closed, it remains to be seen which team is behind the new versions for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and HTC Vive. We've contacted Rockstar for comment. Rockstar did say in its announcement that fans can look forward to more details about all of the new versions of LA Noire in the weeks ahead.

While L.A. Noire is the first title from Rockstar to come to Switch, it's not going to be Take-Two's first title for the system. Professional basketball game NBA 2K18 is headed to Switch later this month. Publisher 2K Sports recently confirmed that there will not be Amiibo support, but fans can expect the game to reportedly be "identical" to the PS4 and Xbox One editions. For more on Rockstar's L.A. Noire announcements today, check out the stories below: