Rockstar Gets Into VR With Vive Version Of LA Noire

Rockstar Games, the acclaimed developer and publisher behind titles like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, has announced its first virtual reality game--and it's a version of L.A. Noire. Called LA Noire: The VR Case Files, the intriguing-sounding game is coming to HTC Vive on November 14, alongside new versions of the 1940s-set crime game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

The VR Case Files will include seven of LA Noire's cases, "rebuilt specifically for virtual reality." In a press release, Rockstar said fans can expect the game's use of virtual reality allows for an "unprecedented interactive experience" that blends action and detective work from a new perspective.

That's all Rockstar had to say about The VR Case Files today, but the developer said fans can stay tuned in the coming weeks for more details. As of yet, we don't know which studio is developing the game, what it will cost, or if it'll be available on other VR platforms later.

The CEO of Rockstar parent company Take-Two Interactive, Strauss Zelnick, has said on multiple occasions that he doubts the appeal of VR. In May this year, Zelnick said with a laugh during an executive briefing, "[VR] is developing exactly as I said it would," referring to sales being lower than some analysts and industry models showed.

"So far there is not a significant entertainment market for VR software," Zenick said. " I think that's a factual statement." At the same time, he acknowledged that if VR became a "meaningful entertainment platform," Take-Two would support it. The company already released a Carnival Games virtual reality game, and it "sold some units," according to Zelnick.

