Rockstar's LA Noire Coming To PS4 And Xbox One This Year

Rockstar Games today made a big and unexpected announcement about its 2011 investigation game LA Noire: it's coming to many new platforms this November. The 1940s-set game will launch for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 14, while it's also coming to Nintendo Switch. Not only that, but the crime game will be available on that date in virtual reality on HTC Vive in a package called LA Noire: The VR Case Files.

LA Noire for PS4 and Xbox One comes with the full version of the original game and all DLC, along with expected updates such as better graphics. This includes "enhanced lighting and clouds, new cinematic camera angles, high resolution textures, and more." The game will output at native 1080p for PS4 and Xbox One, and in 4K on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X.

LA Noire was developed by Australian studio Team Bondi. However, that developer has since closed. Rockstar did not say which team or teams made the new versions of the game. We've contacted the publisher for comment and will update this post with anything we hear back. For its part, Rockstar said is will have more details to share on the new versions of LA Noire "in the weeks ahead," so keep checking back soon for more.

LA Noire originally launched for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in May 2011, before coming to PC in November of that year. You play as LA police detective Cole Phelps, who was performed by Mad Men actor Aaron Staton. Among the cases you investigate is the horrifying Black Dahlia murders. GameSpot's LA Noire review scored it a 9/10. For more on Rockstar's L.A. Noire announcements today, check out the stories below: