NBA 2K18 For Switch Does Not Have Amiibo Support

[UPDATE] A 2K Sports representative confirmed that NBA 2K18 will not offer Amiibo support.

The original story is below.

With NBA 2K18's release coming up soon, some new details about the pro basketball's features on Nintendo Switch have been revealed. According to US Gamer, the Switch edition will be "feature complete and identical" to the PlayStation 4 (and presumably Xbox One) versions.

This means NBA 2K18 on Switch will offer MyGM team-management, MyLeague, MyCareer, and Story mode, just as the other versions do.

Perhaps more intriguing is word that NBA 2K18 for Switch will have Amiibo support of some kind. We don't yet know how this will work, but presumably it'll let you tap a figure onto the console to unlock ... something in the game. Are NBA 2K Amiibo figures coming, maybe one for cover star Kyrie Irving? We don't know, but that would be pretty cool. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

NBA 2K18 having a full feature set on Switch is notable. Another high-profile sports game for Switch, FIFA 18, is missing the single-player mode The Journey on Switch. It sounds like NBA 2K18 for Switch will have everything players might want in terms of modes and features, though it seems as if the graphics are not as good on Nintendo's console.

NBA 2K18 launches on September 19, or four days sooner for those who pre-order. The likes of Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett have joined the rotating commentary booth, while 2K is also introducing a new Neighborhoods feature, which serves as a social space in the vein of Destiny's Tower. Player ratings were recently revealed--and there are some surprises.

NBA 2K18's cover is sort ruined. Kyrie Irving, announced for the cover when he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers, has been traded to the Boston Celtics. 2K will offer a cover with Irving in a Celtics jersey at a later date.

In addition to Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, NBA 2K18 is coming to PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC.