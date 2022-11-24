Grab Star Wars: Squadrons For Free For A Limited Time

The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.

This week's free game at Epic

Star Wars: Squadrons

From now until December 1 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET, you can snag Star Wars: Squadrons, the aerial combat sim from EA that launched in 2020. It earned a 7/10 in our Star Wars: Squadrons review. The real reason that you're driven to keep playing Squadrons is for the pure joy of dogfighting, whether that be in the game's team deathmatch mode, campaign setpieces, or perhaps in VR on PS4 and PC, where the sensory deprivation and head-tracking give you an extra layer of physical response to your flight maneuvers, which can be exciting for as long as you can stomach it," critic Edmond Tran wrote.

Next week's free game at Epic

RPG in a Box

Starting December 1, you can grab Fort Triumph and RPG in a Box. Fort Triumph is a turn-based game set in a fantasy world. Fans of the XCOM series will see similarities in the combat. Meanwhile, RPG in a Box is a game creation tool that released earlier this year. It allows you to create voxel grid-based games played from an isometric perspective.

Epic Games Store free games list

We're keeping a running list of every free game that Epic users have been able to claim in the past. From AAA hits to indie darlings, Epic has really made its mark with free games. You can even snag these games if you don't have a powerful PC so you can play them if you ever get one. Look at the list below to see the frankly ridiculous list of free games that have been available.

Editor's Note: Article Updated on November 17, 2022