Grab 2 Free Games At The Epic Games Store This Week

The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.

This week's free game at Epic

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

From now until November 17 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET, you can claim Alba - A Wildlife Adventure and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun. Alba is a lovely and heartwarming game about a young girl who explores a Mediterranean island where her grandparents live. Meanwhile, Shadow Tactics is a tactical-stealth game set in Japan. Like Alba, it holds an "Overwhelmingly Positive" user rating on Steam, so next week's freebies are definitely worth checking out.

Next week's free game at Epic

Dark Deity

Starting November 17, you can snag Dark Deity and Evil Dead: The Game. Dark Deity is a turn-based tactical RPG with a retro aesthetic. It has a Fire Emblem vibe thanks to its top-down battle perspective and relationship systems that come into play for the members of the military academy you command. Meanwhile, Evil Dead: The Game is an asymmetrical survival-horror multiplayer game that released earlier this year. You should definitely check it out if you haven't already, and it's sure to see a nice community boost thanks to the giveaway.

Epic Games Store free games list

We're keeping a running list of every free game that Epic users have been able to claim in the past. From AAA hits to indie darlings, Epic has really made its mark with free games. You can even snag these games if you don't have a powerful PC so you can play them if you ever get one. Look at the list below to see the frankly ridiculous list of free games that have been available.

Editor's Note: Article Updated on November 10, 2022