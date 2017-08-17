Game Of Thrones Star Responds To Leaks, Has An Idea For How To Stop Them

There has been a lot of drama on Game of Thrones this year--both in the show and outside of it with leaks and hacks. Now, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister, has responded to all the drama and weighed in with an idea for how to prevent such leaks from happening.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Coster-Waldau said the leaks are ironic in that the producers went to such great lengths to protect secrets from getting out there. "We had to set up all these email accounts [to get scripts]," he said. "They had to be triple and quadruple [checked]. All this stuff, right? And, of course, now they have this big hack!"

Also in the interview, Coster-Waldau recalled the moment when he and other actors were told about the hack that resulted in their personal information becoming exposed.

"And then we get a call [saying], 'They have all your information. And we're not sure what's going to happen' What do you mean you don't know what’s going to happen?‘ Well, we don't know what's going to happen but they have everything.' Okay, great."

So what can be done to prevent leaks? According to Coster-Waldau, if the scripts were hand-delivered, this could cut down on leaks. "Just give us the hard copies instead of all this email and digital stuff," he said.

This Sunday's sixth episode of Game of Thrones leaked, as HBO itself apparently put it out there early by accident. You can see some officially released images from the episode here, while a trailer can be seen here.

An earlier Season 7 episode of Game of Thrones leaked online, and police in India have reportedly arrested those who are alleged to be responsible.