Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 Trailer Teases What's Next

HBO has released the first trailer for the next Game of Thrones episode. There is no title or synopsis available for Season 7's penultimate season, but the teaser trailer shows that quite a lot of action and intrigue is on the way.

You can take a look at the spoiler-filled video below.

There are only seven episodes in this season of Game of Thrones, so it's coming to a close quickly. One further season is planned, but after that we could get prequels.

