Next Game Of Thrones Episode Leaks, Apparently

The next Game of Thrones episode has appeared online, it seems. According to Game of Thrones fansite Watchers on the Wall, episode six was briefly posted online by HBO Spain.

A screenshot of the episode is available online; and this being the internet, you already know how you can find it if you want to. We won't add it here, however (via Gizmodo).

Yes, Episode 6 of #GameofThrones has leaked, thanks to HBOSpain. Please use caution on social media- spoilers/images are popping up already. — Watchers on the Wall (@WatchersOTWall) August 16, 2017

Episode 6 is slated to officially air this coming Sunday. It doesn't appear that HBO has commented as of yet regarding this newest leak.

An earlier Season 7 episode of Game of Thrones leaked online, and police in India have reportedly arrested those who are alleged to be responsible.

That leaked reports HBO had been hacked and several TV episodes and written material connected to Game of Thrones had been stolen. That theft is not connected to the arrests.

There are only seven episodes in this season of Game of Thrones, so it's coming to a close quickly. One further season is planned, but after that we could get prequels.

