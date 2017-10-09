Free Arms Update Coming Soon For Switch, New Character Teased

Nintendo Switch-exclusive fighting game Arms is getting a new update soon, and it will seemingly include a new character. Check out the trailer above and you'll catch a glimpse of what appears to be a mecha version of Spring Man from the base game.

In addition, the new update will add Badges that unlock when you complete certain challenges, such as winning your first Grand Prix or playing a number of matches with one character. Nintendo only says the free update is coming "later this month;" we'll let you know when a precise release date is announced.

The last couple of Arms updates have included a new character, Lola Pop, and two new stages: Sparring Ring and Via Dolce. Nintendo has continually added new Arms content since launch, with previous free DLC adding another fighter called Max Brass and including a new set of training exercises.

In other Switch news, Nintendo has reportedly increased production of the hybrid console to 2 million units per month in light of its high demand, particularly in Asia. In addition, Splatoon 2 has a new map and weapon available now, and a bunch more games came to the Switch Eshop this week.