Arms' Next Free DLC Character Is A Clown

Following last week's teaser video, Nintendo has revealed the next free DLC character coming to the Switch fighting game Arms. The title's version 3.0 update will add the "street performing pugilist" Lola Pop to the roster.

Described as a "well-traveled clown with a personality as colorful as her clothing," Lola Pop looks to be a fun addition to the unorthodox fighting game. Her hair and arms resemble candy, and just like a real clown, she can inflate her body like a balloon, which provides "great defensive qualities." You can take a look at her unique offensive style in the trailer above.

A new stage will also debut alongside Lola Pop, and fittingly, it too is candy-themed. Lola comes equipped with three brand-new sets of Arms; one is a pair of nunchucks, while another is a shield that can deflect punches back at your opponent.

Lola Pop is the second free DLC fighter to come to the game since its release. Last month, Nintendo added the Arms Grand Prix champion Max Brass to the roster. He rolled out alongside a new versus mode that lets one player play as Hedlok. The game's most recent update added training exercises.

Switch owners who have yet to pick up Arms will soon have another chance to sample the game; Nintendo announced today that another free Global Testpunch demo will be available this weekend. The Testpunch begins at 8 AM PT/11 AM ET/4 PM GMT on August 25 and runs until 1 PM PT/4 PM ET/9 PM GMT on August 27.