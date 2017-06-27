Five More Xbox One Backwards Compatible Games Now Available

The slow period for new additions to the Xbox One's backwards compatibility library that began in May has extended throughout most of June. But that changes today, with Microsoft announcing that five more Xbox 360 games are now playable on Xbox One.

The biggest name of the bunch is Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood, the third and arguably best game in the series. It joins five other Assassin's Creed titles that were already available on the backwards compatibility list.

Rounding out today's additions are Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3, Radiant Silvergun, Blazing Angels: Squadrons of WWII, and Cyber Troopers Virtual-On OT. If you already own any of these or Brotherhood, you can find them in your Xbox One's Ready to Download list. Alternatively, you can pop in the disc for Brotherhood or head to the Xbox Store to pick up any of these games digitally.

These are the first additions in just over a month, when Assassin's Creed III headlined a list of five additions. You can go here to see a complete list of every Xbox One backwards compatible game.

Although June has been quiet for backwards compatibility, we did learn that support for original Xbox games is on the way. Crimson Skies and Fuzion Frenzy are the only confirmed games so far, and Microsoft says it's too soon to say just how extensive its Xbox library will be.