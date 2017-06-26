"Too Early To Say" How Many OG Xbox One Backwards Compatibility Games There Will Be

One of the biggest announcements Microsoft made at E3 2017 was backwards compatibility support for original Xbox games on Xbox One. The console already plays Xbox 360 games through backwards compatibility, and the library of supported titles is pretty massive, recently having surpassed 385 games. But will the lineup of OG Xbox games be as big? It's "too early to say," according to Microsoft's Dave McCarthy, but it sounds like it will not be.

Speaking to GameSpot, McCarthy said Microsoft only talked about Crimson Skies and Fuzion Frenzy at E3, but there are more games up and running.

"We have multiple games up and running--we just decided to tease the first one[s]," McCarthy explained. "There will be a library of games available, for sure."

This follows what Xbox boss Phil Spencer said earlier this month. He outright confirmed that the lineup of OG Xbox games played on Xbox One through backwards compatibility will not be as extensive as the library of Xbox 360 games that work on the newer console.

In our interview with McCarthy, he said Spencer played a huge role in convincing the engineering team to add backwards compatibility support for Xbox 360 games on Xbox One. The team wasn't sure it was possible at the start, apparently, but Spencer kept pressing the matter and the engineering team found a way. It's the same engineering team doing the work for OG Xbox backwards compatibility.

"Phil is really good for this, in terms of audacious challenges we give the team," McCarthy said. "It fit nicely into our compatibility story--games will play great across all our lineup. They'll play best on Xbox One X. It kind of fit the whole vibe that we were trying to get in terms of choice for our customers. It is going to be a big program for us."

The OG Xbox backwards compatibility program for Xbox One launches later this year. What titles would you like to see added the library? Let us know in the comments below!