Five More Xbox One Backwards Compatible Games Arrive

It's been something of a quiet period for Xbox One backwards compatibility, but today sees the list of supported Xbox 360 games grow by five.

The biggest name of the bunch is Assassin's Creed III, which released for Xbox 360 in 2012. Joining it on the backwards compatibility train are Shinobi, Shadow Assault/Tenchu, Ilomilo, and Matt Hazard: Blood, Bath, and Beyond, all of which can now be played on Xbox One..

If you own any of these games already, you can simply pop in the disc or check your Ready To Download list to get it installed on your Xbox One. Alternatively, you can grab them through the Xbox Store.

For a look at what other Xbox 360 games are supported, check out the full list of Xbox One backwards compatible games.