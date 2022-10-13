Elden Ring Board Game Kickstarter Campaign Will Launch In November
Details are scarce, but the campaign has already garnered nearly 20,000 followers.
An Elden Ring board game from Steamforged Games will launch on Kickstarter on November 22.
The project was revealed in September with nothing but the title--the austere Elden Ring: The Board Game--and a single miniature: a detailed render of Margit The Fell Omen, the video game's initial boss for most players. To date, the campaign has garnered nearly 20,000 followers (meaning Kickstarter users who will be notified upon the campaign's launch).
Details of the board game's features and mechanics are scant thus far. Steamforged Games has promised that gameplay and miniature reveals are forthcoming, though full details will likely only show up upon the Kickstarter Campaign's full release. People who back the game will also receive the board game and any expansions in exclusive Collector's Edition boxes.
Steamforged Games has made a name for itself through its very successful Kickstarter campaigns for video-game-related projects. Its debut campaign, a board game based on Dark Souls, was fully funded in three minutes and went on to raise more than $5 million. It has also run successful campaigns for a Horizon Zero Dawn tactical action game, a Monster World cooperative arena combat game, three games based on the first three Resident Evils, and a host of other projects.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation