EA Not Making More Nintendo Switch Games Soon

FIFA 18 is currently the only EA-developed game on Nintendo Switch. It's going to stay that way for a while longer, according to CFO Blake Jorgensen. He told The Wall Street Journal that EA is taking a wait-and-see approach to the Switch as it relates to bringing more games to the hybrid console.

Sports games are big business for EA, but Jorgensen would not say if FIFA 18 for Switch was a success for EA. The executive went on to state that EA is looking to "fully understand what the demand is" widely for the Switch before it considers bringing more games to it.

Through the end of September, Switch sales stood at 7.63 million units globally. If sales continue as Nintendo anticipates, the Switch will outsell the Wii U after just a year. The console is selling well, but its install base is still far below that of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

FIFA 18 for Switch was not the same as the other console editions, as it did not use the Frostbite engine and lacked the single-player The Journey mode. GameSpot's FIFA 18 review for Switch scored the game a 5/10, compared to 7/10 for the other editions.

EA does have one more announced game for the Switch game in the works. The gorgeous-looking adventure game Fe is landing on Switch (along with PS4, Xbox One, and PC) in early 2018, but EA is only publishing it.

In August this year, EA VP Patrick Soderlund said the company will bring its games to any platform that has players. "We believe that we want to be a part of the Switch, and help Nintendo grow that installed base," he said at the time.

A representative for EA's FIFA franchise told GameSpot that the company is considering bringing more FIFA games to Switch. It's no big surprise that EA would kick off its Switch releases with FIFA, considering it's one of the most popular gaming franchises on the planet. If any game could appeal to a wide audience, it's probably that one.

EA released more than 70 games for the Wii, while the company supported the Wii U with a handful of games--including Mass Effect 3 and Need for Speed Most Wanted--before ending support in 2013.